Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

NYSE:RYAM opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $400.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 3.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.38. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.27). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 151,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 16,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

