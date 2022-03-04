RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is based in Denver, CO. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $33.50 to $30.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

RE/MAX stock opened at $29.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $548.41 million, a PE ratio of -34.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.84. RE/MAX has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $42.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RE/MAX by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in RE/MAX in the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in RE/MAX by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RE/MAX by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 41,498 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in RE/MAX by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

