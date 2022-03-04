RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of RealNetworks stock opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24. RealNetworks has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $6.66.
RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 29.56%.
RealNetworks Company Profile (Get Rating)
RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games, and Corporate.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RealNetworks (RNWK)
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.