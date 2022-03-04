RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of RealNetworks stock opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24. RealNetworks has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $6.66.

Get RealNetworks alerts:

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 29.56%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of RealNetworks by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 89,706 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in RealNetworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in RealNetworks by 677.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 102,429 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in RealNetworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in RealNetworks by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,548,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 230,130 shares during the last quarter. 23.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RealNetworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.