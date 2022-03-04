Realty Income (NYSE:O) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.840-$3.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE O traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.54. The stock had a trading volume of 31,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,875,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.42. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $74.60. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 70.87, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 314.90%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on O. Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

