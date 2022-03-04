Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 8,800 ($118.07) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.75% from the company’s previous close.

RKT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($83.19) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,525 ($100.97) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($96.61) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,500 ($114.05) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,578.13 ($101.68).

Shares of RKT opened at GBX 5,956 ($79.91) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £42.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,323.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,184.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,983.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.79, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,905.16 ($65.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,816 ($91.45).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

