Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.84

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.84 and last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 6427 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

RXRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.57.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.08.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 9,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $195,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $46,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,744 shares of company stock worth $3,189,908.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 37.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

