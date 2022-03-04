Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 737,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Relx were worth $21,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Relx by 47.4% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Relx by 2.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 638,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,260,000 after buying an additional 12,338 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Relx by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,679,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,460,000 after buying an additional 42,798 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Relx by 4.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Relx by 4.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RELX stock opened at $30.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $32.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.72.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.482 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($36.90) to GBX 2,730 ($36.63) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Relx in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,500 ($33.54) to GBX 2,600 ($34.89) in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relx from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Relx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,788.00.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

