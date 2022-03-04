Remi Thomas Sells 10,000 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $113,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Remi Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $126,500.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Remi Thomas sold 20,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $287,000.00.

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.99. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.07 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 115.23% and a net margin of 3.69%. Extreme Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 23,596 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 22,223 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 41,546 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 557,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,758,000 after buying an additional 92,605 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet cut Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

