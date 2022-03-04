Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 164,300 Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 164,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUST. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ouster by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ouster by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ouster by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Ouster news, major shareholder Krishna Kantheti sold 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $25,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,316 shares of company stock worth $855,233.

OUST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Ouster from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ouster in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Ouster from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

NYSE:OUST opened at $3.12 on Friday. Ouster, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.25.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

