Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Position in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,674 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in PCB Bancorp were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PCB Bancorp by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 186,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 166,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. 38.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

PCB Bancorp stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $346.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.78. PCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.97 and a 12-month high of $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In related news, Director Daniel Cho sold 7,597 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $180,960.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 2,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $56,643.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 32,170 shares of company stock worth $747,795 over the last quarter. 22.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.