Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $15.40, but opened at $16.18. Repay shares last traded at $16.35, with a volume of 7,482 shares traded.

The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.77 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Repay from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Repay by 26.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Repay in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Repay in the fourth quarter worth $183,000.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

