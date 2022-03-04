Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $188.81 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.29 and a fifty-two week high of $327.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 84.29 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.17.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.27 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RGEN shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.63.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 531.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 51.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 68.4% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

