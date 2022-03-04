Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.98) for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.78) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.60) EPS.
Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 12,211.21% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%.
ASND opened at $105.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 0.73. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $178.71.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter.
About Ascendis Pharma A/S (Get Rating)
Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.
