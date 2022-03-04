Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.05) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.95). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Forma Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.18) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.06) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FMTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Forma Therapeutics stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. Forma Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average is $16.85.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Patrick F. Kelly sold 5,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $51,296.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank D. Lee sold 17,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $175,854.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,585 shares of company stock worth $328,461 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

About Forma Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.