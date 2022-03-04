Research Analysts Set Expectations for Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.88) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.47). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.27.

Shares of BCYC stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.08. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $62.08. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 562.38% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $2,543,508.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

