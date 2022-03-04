Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ocular Therapeutix in a report released on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.19). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 229.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

OCUL opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $389.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.79. Ocular Therapeutix has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $35,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 247,042 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,308 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,706,000 after purchasing an additional 150,777 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,668,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,025,000 after acquiring an additional 25,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,652,000 after acquiring an additional 220,855 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,057,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 208,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix (Get Rating)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.