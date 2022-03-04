Research Analysts Set Expectations for Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Pliant Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Jones expects that the company will earn ($3.03) per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PLRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pliant Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

PLRX opened at $9.18 on Thursday. Pliant Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The company has a market capitalization of $330.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

