Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.91) Per Share

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Revance Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC analyst S. Belanger anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.91) per share for the quarter. Needham & Company LLC also issued estimates for Revance Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 470.81% and a negative return on equity of 128.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ RVNC opened at $15.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.38. Revance Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,029,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,712,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,580,000 after acquiring an additional 745,000 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 50.9% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,742,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,560,000 after acquiring an additional 588,263 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 5,570.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 523,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 514,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $8,131,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Angus C. Russell acquired 6,400 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $100,736.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Revance Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.