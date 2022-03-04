Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($3.52) Per Share

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note issued on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.52) per share for the year.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 587.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RVMD. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

RVMD stock opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.90. Revolution Medicines has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $50.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. Nextech Invest AG acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $74,710,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 237.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,930,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,554 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 86.5% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,458,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 32.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,348,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,544,000 after acquiring an additional 570,410 shares during the period. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 21.5% during the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,028,000 after acquiring an additional 495,000 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

