Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Stock Price Up 17.9%

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 17.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.96. Approximately 136,940 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,628,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

RIGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.57 million, a PE ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.