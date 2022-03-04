Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Stock Price Up 17.9%

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 17.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.96. Approximately 136,940 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,628,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.
RIGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.57 million, a PE ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 1.40.
About Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL)
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.
