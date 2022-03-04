RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.340-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $455 million-$459 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $450.62 million.RingCentral also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.690-$1.720 EPS.

NYSE RNG traded down $3.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.68. 5,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,792. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 0.71. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $117.49 and a fifty-two week high of $352.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.12.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 184.86% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded RingCentral from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $352.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $460.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $267.00.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $314,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at $3,091,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.