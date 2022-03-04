Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($68.43) to GBX 4,850 ($65.07) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,723.40.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $2.90 on Thursday, reaching $81.10. 233,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,941,295. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $59.58 and a 1-year high of $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.78.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $4.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 10.2%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.