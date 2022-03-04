RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RLJ Lodging Trust is a REIT focused on investing primarily in premium-branded, focused-service, and compact full-service hotels. It plans to own hotels concentrated in urban and dense suburban markets. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average is $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $17.51.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $238.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $232.24 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 161.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 65.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

