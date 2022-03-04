Robert W. Baird Cuts Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $95.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens lifted their target price on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark raised Trex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.62.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $76.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.40. Trex has a 52-week low of $75.80 and a 52-week high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Trex by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Trex by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Trex by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

