Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Position Raised by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,620,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,064,488,000 after buying an additional 30,169 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,277,000 after buying an additional 76,722 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,877,000 after buying an additional 51,375 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 18.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,330,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,295,000 after buying an additional 207,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,286,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,828,000 after purchasing an additional 169,900 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROK opened at $270.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $242.05 and a 52 week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 52.21%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROK. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.24.

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $85,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,143 shares of company stock worth $6,559,554. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

