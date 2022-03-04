Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.91 EPS

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 15.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKY opened at $46.30 on Friday. Rocky Brands has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The company has a market cap of $337.99 million, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCKY. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 971.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCKY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Rocky Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

