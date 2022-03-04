Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.91 EPS

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 15.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ RCKY opened at $46.30 on Friday. Rocky Brands has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The company has a market cap of $337.99 million, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.03.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.
RCKY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Rocky Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.
Rocky Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.
