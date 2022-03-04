Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.91 EPS

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 15.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS.

Rocky Brands stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.62 and a 200 day moving average of $44.03. The stock has a market cap of $337.99 million, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.64. Rocky Brands has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

RCKY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Rocky Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocky Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCKY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Rocky Brands by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 11.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 7.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 971.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocky Brands (Get Rating)

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.