Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood Sells 80,000 Shares

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $11,062,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $127.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.19. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.77 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.21.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $865.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROKU. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Roku from $525.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Roku from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 199,050.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after acquiring an additional 17,417 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Roku by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,438,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Roku by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,206,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,992,000 after acquiring an additional 96,632 shares in the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

