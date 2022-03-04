Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Down 7.8%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $125.87 and last traded at $126.00. 230,992 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 8,913,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.62.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROKU. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Roku from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Roku from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Roku from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Roku in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.62.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 74.77 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.21.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.67 million. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $527,156.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total transaction of $18,628,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 485,946 shares of company stock valued at $86,240,074 over the last 90 days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 1,180.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

