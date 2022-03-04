Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer Purchases 28,735 Shares

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 28,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,286.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ROOT stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. Root, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $15.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -0.23.

ROOT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Root from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Root in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Root from $7.00 to $2.07 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Root from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.15.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Root by 160.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,680,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499,493 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Root during the third quarter valued at $102,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Root during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Root during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Root by 18.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.34% of the company’s stock.

Root Company Profile (Get Rating)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

