Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) a €78.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($87.64) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABI has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.50 ($84.83) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($61.80) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($78.65) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($64.04) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €66.82 ($75.07).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of €82.03 ($92.17) and a 12 month high of €110.10 ($123.71).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

