Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €110.00 Price Target

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ZAL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($86.52) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($132.58) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €96.00 ($107.87) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €96.50 ($108.43) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.00 ($113.48) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €98.78 ($110.99).

Shares of ZAL stock opened at €49.74 ($55.89) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €65.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is €76.89. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($40.82) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($56.02).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

