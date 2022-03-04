Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Price Target to C$6.00

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

MRT.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

TSE:MRT.UN opened at C$5.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.66. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 1-year low of C$4.90 and a 1-year high of C$7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$351.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.60.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

