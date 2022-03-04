Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth $3,174,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth $587,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,171,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at $245,000.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $32.11 on Friday. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.12.

