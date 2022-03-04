Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period.

Shares of MOO stock opened at $98.24 on Friday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $98.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.81.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

