Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target to $55.00

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.35. Bentley Systems has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $71.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 121.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 55.39%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 135.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

