Royal Bank of Canada Makes New $5.03 Million Investment in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 82,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,750,000. Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $451,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $516,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $567,000.
ILCB stock opened at $60.56 on Friday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $67.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.59.
