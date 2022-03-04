Royal Bank of Canada Raises AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Price Target to $70.00

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.08% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AeroVironment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.14.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $72.98 on Friday. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $128.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,647.18 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.59.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 272.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

