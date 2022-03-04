Royal Bank of Canada Sells 41,697 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 172,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,697 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.82. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $29.33.

