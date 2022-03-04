Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) CFO Sells $150,000.00 in Stock

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $126.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.52. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $129.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.53.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 41.93%. The business had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James set a $139.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.02.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

