Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $364.00

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 364 ($4.88) and last traded at GBX 371.60 ($4.99), with a volume of 2025259 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 387.80 ($5.20).

Several research analysts have commented on RMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.43) to GBX 768 ($10.30) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.39) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.72) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.59) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 685.45 ($9.20).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 456.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 467.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of £3.50 billion and a PE ratio of 4.14.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

