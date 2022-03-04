RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,279,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $16,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the second quarter worth about $42,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the third quarter worth about $42,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 23.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average of $13.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 8.86%. RPT Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

RPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

