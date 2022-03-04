Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Downgraded by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum cut shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rush Street Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Shares of RSI traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.85. The company had a trading volume of 21,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,326. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 2.47. Rush Street Interactive has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $21.83.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $130.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Rush Street Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,000 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,533,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,684 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,425,000 after acquiring an additional 27,022 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,748,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,468,000 after acquiring an additional 822,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Street Interactive (Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.