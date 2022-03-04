Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is a Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company also operates a number of media and entertainment assets that includes the Grand Ole Opry, the Ryman Auditorium and WSM-AM. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RHP. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.33.

Shares of NYSE RHP traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.32. 3,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,343. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $68.64 and a 52-week high of $96.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.72.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $377.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.16 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 824.16% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 198.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties (Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.