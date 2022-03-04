salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Cut to $300.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Raymond James from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

Shares of CRM opened at $204.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.51. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $184.44 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $201.68 billion, a PE ratio of 113.12, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total value of $5,310,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total transaction of $481,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,798 shares of company stock valued at $40,640,659 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $34,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

