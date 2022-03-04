SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) PT Raised to 640.00 at Berenberg Bank

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from 630.00 to 640.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DNB Markets downgraded SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Nordea Equity Research downgraded SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on SalMar ASA from 595.00 to 606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $649.00.

Shares of SALRF stock opened at $78.95 on Wednesday. SalMar ASA has a fifty-two week low of $61.90 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.13.

SalMar ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

SalMar ASA engages in processing and trading of all types of fish and shellfish and other related financial activities. It operates through the following segments: Fish Farming Central Norway, Fish Farming Northern Norway, Arnarlax and Sales and Processing. The Fish Farming Central Norway segment controls 68 marine-phase production licenses, and operates several research and development licenses in collaboration with other companies.

