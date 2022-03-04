SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) PT Raised to 640.00 at Berenberg Bank

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from 630.00 to 640.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DNB Markets downgraded SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Nordea Equity Research downgraded SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on SalMar ASA from 595.00 to 606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $649.00.

Shares of SALRF stock opened at $78.95 on Wednesday. SalMar ASA has a fifty-two week low of $61.90 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.13.

SalMar ASA engages in processing and trading of all types of fish and shellfish and other related financial activities. It operates through the following segments: Fish Farming Central Norway, Fish Farming Northern Norway, Arnarlax and Sales and Processing. The Fish Farming Central Norway segment controls 68 marine-phase production licenses, and operates several research and development licenses in collaboration with other companies.

