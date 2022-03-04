Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Short Interest Down 61.7% in February

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 61.7% from the January 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SFRGY shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Salvatore Ferragamo to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salvatore Ferragamo presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of SFRGY stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,064. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $13.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.20.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

