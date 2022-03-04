Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.270-$-0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $568 million-$578 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $548.07 million.Samsara also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.
Shares of Samsara stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. Samsara has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $31.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.21.
Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth about $77,320,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth about $28,511,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth about $4,407,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth about $1,709,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth about $1,211,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.
