Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.270-$-0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $568 million-$578 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $548.07 million.Samsara also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. Samsara has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $31.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.21.

Get Samsara alerts:

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02.

A number of research firms have commented on IOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Samsara in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an in-line rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth about $77,320,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth about $28,511,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth about $4,407,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth about $1,709,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth about $1,211,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile (Get Rating)

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.