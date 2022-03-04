Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to “Outperform”

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

NYSE HPE opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average of $15.46. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,787,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $145,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,248. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 85,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 40,083 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 323,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 33,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

