SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SBAC. Cowen raised their price target on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.23.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $326.03 on Wednesday. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $391.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.97 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.08.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,087 shares of company stock worth $2,604,776 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 331.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

